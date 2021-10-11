ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines passengers continued Monday as more flights were delayed and canceled. According to flight tracker Flight Aware, more than 360 flights on Monday were canceled, several at Lambert Airport in St. Louis. Even more were delayed.

“The flight was not canceled but rescheduled for Thursday. We were supposed to leave yesterday in Raleigh at 2:00,” said Kaitlin Claywell who was supposed to fly Southwest from North Carolina back to St. Louis on Sunday.

Southwest canceled more than 2,000 weekend flights and the disruption continues The long weekend got a bit longer for Southwest customers after the airline canceled more than 2,000 flights Friday through Sunday.

There were no other flights to be found. Instead they were able to keep their rental car and drive for 13 hours across seven states.

“We were like ‘oh crud,’ we need to get back to St. Louis tonight or before work tomorrow so we can have our jobs,” she said.

The cost of the rental car wasn’t cheap and they still haven’t reached anyone from Southwest. They joined thousands trying to recoup costs from the weekend of delays and cancellations. Southwest Airlines blames it on bad weather and air traffic control. But the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says air traffic control isn’t at fault. Many are wondering about the timing. The travel disruptions began Friday, shortly after Southwest pilots asked a court to block the company’s vaccine mandate.

“SWAPA is aware of operational difficulties affecting Southwest Airlines today due to a number of issues, but we can say with confidence that our pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions,” the union representing the pilots said in a statement on Saturday.

Travel agent Adam Hon says there could be more issues like this in the coming months.

“It’s never a good thing when airlines have major issues with cancelations whether weather related or potential labor issues based on the vaccine mandate. So, we just have to take this one step at a time, knowing unfortunately that COVID-19 is going to part of the process of getting back to travel,” said Hon.

It’s why he says booking with a travel agent can help if problems like this arise. He also says no matter how or where you travel, travel insurance is incredibly important these days in an effort to recoup potential losses.

So what can travelers expect if their flight is canceled or delayed Unfortunately not much. According to the Department of Transportation, “In the United States, airlines are not required to compensate passengers when flights are delayed or cancelled. Compensation is required by U.S. law only when certain passengers are “bumped” from a flight that is oversold.”

Some travelers who had canceled flights this weekend from Southwest were issued refunds and travel vouchers, others are still waiting to talk to a representative.

“We were on hold for almost four hours,” said Claywell.