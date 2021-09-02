ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis traveling nurse is exhausted. Treating COVID-19 patients for longer than a year, she's seen the sickest victims of the pandemic and witnessed children say goodbye to their parents. Most of her ICU patients are unvaccinated and she's offering a harsh dose of reality to those who are still hesitant.
"At what point is it ever going to be over?" Kelsey Fassold said. "That's probably one of the hardest things is we don't feel like there's an end in sight."
Fassold works with the sickest of COVID-19 patients in Springfield, Missouri hospitals. She didn't think infections would rise again to their highest numbers in months. For a little bit, infections went down, ICU beds were emptying up and we seemed one step closer back to normalcy.
The Delta variant has been infecting people and make them sicker than any other variant. Since January, Fassold has watched patients fill up her ICU, many not making it out alive.
"You try to keep a strong face because this isn't a one-time thing. This isn't a one-day thing. This is every single day," Fassold said.
She's been working in coronavirus units for over a year, watching this virus tear families apart.
"You'll have middle-aged parents and you've fought so hard to keep them on this side of things," Fassold said. "And you see their teenage kids coming up to say goodbye. Kids that should have so much more time with their parents."
Fassold says the majority of patients she sees are not vaccinated.
"You'll have patients ask for the vaccine as we're getting ready to intubate and it's heartbreaking," Fassold said. "You have to tell them it's too late."
Fassold is sharing her experience with followers on Facebook, in her most recent post. She breaks down the seven stages her COVID-19 patients go through in the ICU. She knows she can't sway some to get vaccinated, but wants people to know what they're facing if they don't.
"I just want them to know if you want to gamble against the vaccine, if you want to gamble against COVID-19, I want people to know what they're up against," Fassold said.
