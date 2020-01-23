ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Randi Roberts is fed up with the illegal dumping in her alley in the Shaw neighborhood.
Mattresses, tires, refrigerators, she’s seen it all.
“I’m sick of this stuff, like you guys come in here and dump all your trash and you don’t even live here,” said Roberts.
Earlier this month she spotted a truck in her alley. She watched as the man put trash in the dumpster and put tires in the alley.
"I had my phone out ready to get this guy and I said ‘what are you doing?’ and he goes ‘mind you’re own business, I live here.’ And I said no you don’t, you have out of state plates, I’ve never seen your car before,” said Roberts.
She called the non-emergency line, but learned from neighbors about the City’s Trash Task Force. After submitting photos of the man and his truck, she heard back from investigators.
“They said thanks to your photos we were able to locate the guy,” Roberts explained.
In 2019, the city doubled the number of citations issued to illegal dumpers compared to 2018. They issued 461 citations and issued $82,119 in fines. A spokesperson for the city says it’s in part of the city’s “Clean Up St. Louis” initiative which is a collaboration between neighbors, businesses and the city.
In 2018, the city paid $4,000 in rewards. That's $100 per reward to witnesses whose information helped close a case successfully. In 2019, that total jumped to $5,900 in rewards. That tells us that people are focused and engaged on this issue and helping the city make a difference.
The task force also relies on 200 cameras to catch illegal dumpers.
