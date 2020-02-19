FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two teenagers from St. Louis were shot while trying to sell marijuana in Franklin County late Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to deputies, a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were shot after going to a home in the 3000 block of Sunset Avenue in Robertsville to sell marijuana. The shooting victims told authorities two men approached their vehicle after they pulled into the driveway and one of the suspects pointed a gun and demanded the marijuana. When the older victim grabbed the gun, the suspect shot him in the hand. The bullet then also hit the girl.
Both shooting victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
When deputies investigated the incident, they took 17-year-old Servando Padilla into custody. He was charged with two counts of felony assault first with serious physical injury, first-degree felony attempted robbery and felony armed criminal action. His bond was set at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.