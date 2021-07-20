ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager from St. Louis now holds the state record for catching a longear sunfish under alternative methods.
Robert “RJ” Audrain IV was fishing from a private pond in Franklin County when he caught the 5-ounce fish on July 3, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The previous record was caught by his dad in 2020 in the same location and on the same day.
“We were at the lake fishing all day and having fun,” recalled Audrain. “I was using my handline and after about five minutes of trying I pulled out the fish. I’m really proud of myself and pretty competitive so it’s cool I beat my dad’s record.”
Audrain said he will likely mount his record catch and place it next to his dad’s at their home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.