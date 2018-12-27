ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis teen was killed when an RTV crashed in Washington County, Missouri.
Molly McDermott, 19, was killed when the Kubota RTV1140 she was riding in crashed on Mill Stone Drive north of Still Creek Pass around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
McDermott was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.
The 19-year-old driver of the RTV, who was from Alabama, was reportedly not injured in the incident.
