ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis teen was among two people killed in a Kansas crash Monday.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was overtaking two semi-trucks on U54 in a no passing zone when it was struck in the eastbound lane by a Peterbilt semi around 4:30 a.m.
Two passengers in the Elantra were pronounced dead following the crash. They were identified as Elizabeth Jean Glenn, 60, and Jayden Marie Swavely, 16, both of St. Louis. The 42-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.