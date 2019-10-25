ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local tech company that has gone nationwide is expanding its services.
Mow Magic, a service that bills itself as the Uber for lawn care, is moving past grass.
Originally the service, which pairs a local mower with a homeowner, was expected to be used by people in their 20s and 30s, who are more familiar with not only apps, but the service economy model.
Instead, many of the service’s 3,000 recurring users are in a completely different demographic.
“We see just as many suburban families, who are just busy, who have normal jobs, in their 50's, have three kids, and they don 't have time to mow the lawn or more importantly they just don't want to spend their time doing that,” said Mow Magic CEO Mike Braun.
1,200 lawns have been mowed since the app launched, and based on user requests, Mow Magic is expanding the services offered to leaf removal.
The addition was spurred by the users.
Enough of customers, some of whom are as far away as Texas and Ohio, went to the feedback section and requested leaf removal.
The founders said they also hope to add snow removal to the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.