ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The American Federation of Teachers St. Louis (AFT) is pushing for 100 percent virtual learning until COVID-19 case numbers flatten across the area. The announcement comes after many school districts unveiled their return-to-classroom plans last week.
According to the AFT, data shows an upward trend of infection rate which indicates the city is experiencing a surge of virus cases.
"The current surge of the virus has given Local 420 no other choice but to recommend that 100% virtual only instruction in the City of St. Louis should continue until such time that the rate of infections have either leveled off or start to decline. The virus is in charge right now," says AFT Interim President Ray Cummings.
READ: St. Louis privately warned by White House to take 'aggressive' action in COVID-19 fight
St. Louis is one of 10 major cities that continues to see increases in positive COVID-19 tests, according to White House Coronavirus Response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. The other cities she included in her report are Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans and Pittsburgh.
Birx advised local leaders to take aggressive measures to mitigate the outbreak.
Missouri's total cases reached 42,736 on Sunday and St. Louis County accounts for 26.23% of total cases and 52.31% of total deaths. More than 1,200 Missourians have died in the state so far.
