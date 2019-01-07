ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Eddie Buren was sentenced Friday in federal court to one year and one day in prison and ordered to pay $23,508 in restitution for his role in filing fraudulent tax returns for clients while working as a tax preparer.
Prosecutors say Buren and two other defendants, Filmon Tekle and Lajohnda Dunger, would create bogus deductions for clients, use employer identification numbers for educational institutions that filers were not attending in order to claim fraudulent educational expenses and create false business expenses along with other violations.
Prosecutors also said the defendants used bogus Preparer Tax Identification Numbers (PTINs) while filing taxes.
The offenses occurred while the defendants worked at several local tax businesses, "First Class Tax, LLC," “Reward Tax" and "First Class Tax Group, LLC."
Tekle and Dunger have already been sentenced in the case.
Tax fraud is an issue that has been reported on vigorously by News 4 Investigates in recent years, including at least two trips to Washington D.C. to interview the IRS Commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.