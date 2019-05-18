BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some Muslim community leaders in St. Louis are demanding action from Taco Bell after an employee's anti-Muslim rant was caught on camera by a customer.
The man who recorded the video says the employee asked him why he was ordering $50 worth of Taco Bell. He says he told her he is Muslim and had been fasting for Ramadan, which he says set her off.
A spokesperson for Taco Bell confirms the incident happened at the St. Charles Rock Road location in Bridgeton.
The executive director of the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, also known as CAIR, says he was appalled by the video.
"It's hurtful. It's reprehensible," said Faizan Syed.
In a statement, Taco Bell said:
"We welcome everyone in our restaurants and do not tolerate this type of behavior. This is a franchise location and the team member involved no longer works for this franchisee. The franchisee has reached out to the customer to apologize."
But Syed says Taco Bell needs to do more.
"Taco Bell does not appreciate the seriousness of this situation. They have not done enough. Just firing the lady is a cop-out, an easy way to sweep the issue under the rug," said Syed.
He is calling Taco Bell to offer cultural competency training and wants the former employee to participate.
"I would want her to know we did not want her to get fired. We want her to get educated," said Syed.
