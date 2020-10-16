ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The sound of the symphony has been missing in St. Louis, as the SLSO has been unable to perform since March due to COVID-19.
But this weekend they are back in action at Powell Hall with precautions in place in order to keep playing.
Things might look a little different, but after seven months, live performances with audiences resumed Thursday night.
"We never really closed, we were just paused and we just rethought the way we deliver music and make music accessible to all," said Marie-Hélène Bernard, president and CEO of SLSO.
During the pause, there have been some outdoor performances as well as online programming, but performers really missed the pre-pandemic days.
"I've missed playing with my colleagues and playing in the beautiful hall," said first chair violinist Jessica Cheng. "We genuinely do really love each other and love playing beautiful music with each other."
And the first concert back Thursday night meant a lot.
"It was nice to see audience members and their faces and you just kind of felt their excitement, and energy, we feed off that a lot," Cheng said.
For now, audiences are being kept to less than 100 people per show. Masks are required, social distancing is practiced, interactions are touchless, concerts have been shortened, and no food or beverage is being provided.
Patrons seem to approve of the new measures.
"All the things the hall staff did to make it feel comfortable was outstanding," said season ticket holder Elizabeth Crosby.
Unfortunately, with the decrease in revenue and ticket sales, the SLSO is finding the finances to be a struggle.
"I remind people that in order to maintain an arts institution of the caliber of the symphony, [we need] philanthropy, so donations are critical and any amount counts," said Bernard.
Concerts are still being added for the season and tickets are available for the general public. However, if you can't make it out to Powell Hall, just head to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's website where there are digital performances available.
