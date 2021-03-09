ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced live in-person concerts will return late March.
The series of hourlong performances will begin March 26-28 and continue through May 13-15. Concerts will be available to livestream at a later date to allow on-demand access to those who couldn't attend. Tickets for the first concert go on sale Tuesday but SLSO said the concert will be limited to 200 attendees.
“We are so pleased to resume live concerts this spring in a safe and supportive environment. Over the past year, Music Director] Stéphane, our musicians, and staff have worked tirelessly to make music accessible to all despite the pandemic. We are eager to welcome audiences back to Powell Hall and are grateful to maintain connections with those who can’t yet join us for in-person events with a growing portfolio of digital content," President Marie-Hélène Bernard said.
To purchase tickets, visit slso.org or call the Box Office at 314-534-1700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.