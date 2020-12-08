ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will lead the Nobel Prize Concert in Stockholm, Sweden Tuesday.
Stéphane Denève will lead the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra in the concert. The Nobel Prize organization invites renowned conductors to lead the annual concert.
The concert will be livestreamed starting at noon on the Nobel Prize website and YouTube.
