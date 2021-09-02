ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some of the best musicians in the nation helped out a local high school music program.
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra donated 65 music stands and chairs to the Summer High School band. The donation will be a big help as the north St. Louis high school works to revitalize its music program.
"Their stuff is the premiere stuff of the musical world. To show the kids that, you know, here this stuff is what the symphony plays and you guys get to use their stuff as a teaching tool for them, and so that means a lot to me,” said band director Patrick Charles.
In 1875, Sumner High School opened as the first high school west of the Mississippi River to award diplomas to back students. The school has a rich history of big-time alumni, including Chuck Berry and Tina Turner.
