St. Louis Symphony Orchestra cancels Sunday afternoon performance

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has canceled their Sunday afternoon performance.
The 2 p.m. performance of Disney and Pixar’s ‘Up in Concert’ was canceled “for the continued health and safety of audiences, musicians, and staff,” the organization stated in a press release. There are plans to reschedule the concert for a future date.
Audience members should keep their tickets for the future performance. Ticket holders will be contacted when a new date is determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.