ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 51st annual Free Forest Park Concert is just around the corner with a performance by the St. Louis Symphony.
The symphony will perform on Thursday, September 12 at the base of Art Hill.
The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and all you need to do is pack a picnic and grab a blanket.
A fireworks display will follow the concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.