ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Dr. Michael Bebbington, a physician at the Women and Infants Center, which is a collaboration with St. Louis Children's Hospital and Barnes Jewish Hospital, is performing a life-changing surgery for mothers and their unborn babies.
He is doing in-utero surgeries on mothers, whose unborn baby has already been diagnosed with Spina Bifida.
Sadly, Spina Bifida is a common diagnosis for babies in Missouri. St. Louis Children's Hospital says every year, 1,500 births in Missouri are complicated because of Spina Bifida.
Dr. Bebbington got to hold 6-month-old Grace Greco, a product of his success, at the Fetal Care Center.
Grace's parents, Alexis and Matt of Wright City, found out that their daughter was diagnosed with Spina Bifida 21 weeks into Alexis' pregnancy at their gender ultra sound appointment.
"It was devastating," said Alexis, "Google was not my best friend. You find a lot of scary stuff when you just research the diagnosis."
However, Alexis felt relieved to find a real option in Dr. Bebbington. She had the surgery at about 24 weeks.
"We not only have to open the mom's tummy, but we have to open the uterus and the sack that surrounds the baby," said Dr. Bebbington, who shared video with News 4 of an actual in-utero surgery he did on another another mom and baby in St. Louis.
After the surgery, the mother continues her pregnancy on bed rest until she gives birth at about 37 weeks by c-section.
Grace was born on October 1, 2018 happy, healthy and with a scar on her lower back from the in-utero surgery.
Dr. Bebbington says the surgery doesn't completely reverse Spina Bifida, but he says it improves brain development and neurological function, including a child's likelihood of walking and running in their future.
He says with this surgery there is also a 50% decrease in a child's need for shunting, which is when a child is connected to tubes that drain extra brain fluids as a newborn.
Alexis and Matt hope Grace can have a normal childhood and do any activity she wants someday, without any limits form Spina Bifida.
"Mom used to be a gymnastics coach so maybe she could do that!" said Alexis.
This in-utero surgery does have a risk of causing a premature birth, and it can also be costly. However, Dr. Bebbington says the surgery is cheaper in the long run because it's more expensive to treat Spina Bifida without the surgery over a lifetime.
Dr. Bebbington says the cost can be upwards of $1.35 million in a child's first year of life.
"It never ceases to amaze me what a mother will do to give their child the best benefit in life," said Dr. Bebbington.
Editor's Note:
The original version of this story stated Bebbington is the only doctor in the Midwest performing the procedure. That information came from Bebbington himself. Several readers noted Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital performed the procedure, but the hospital has not done the surgery since May of 2017.
However, when News 4 contacted officials from Cardinal Glennon, they said they believed there were several hospitals in the region where the surgery is performed, the closest to St. Louis being Kansas City, Chicago, and Nashville. The copy has been updated to remove Bebbington's assertion.
