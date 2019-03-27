ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday morning ‘St. Louis-style’ food became a meme on Twitter due to users pointing out some of the food oddities St. Louis residents seem to enjoy.
The trend seems to have started with this tweet from @AlekKrautmann who said he introduced his coworkers to the “St. Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced.”
Twitter users were quick to call out the absurdity and many referred to the bread-sliced bagels as a “crime” and a “atrocity.” The official Twitter Moments account even questioned the bread-sliced bagels asking users if it was “criminal or genius” and using the hashtag #Bagelgate.
Even the infamous St. Louis based Panera Bread Co. weighed in on the dilemma.
The #Bagelgate sparked a series of people on Twitter sharing their “favorite” St. Louis-style foods.
Twitter had it's fun poking fun at the "St. Louis-style" foods, however, some proud St. Louisians made sure to set the record straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.