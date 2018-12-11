ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis native will be honored with a street in his honor.

Tuesday morning, Alderwoman Marlene Davis presented a bill to create an honorary street name, “Cedric the Entertainer Way.” The bill was passed to rename the street in honor of the award-winning actor, comedian, producer and philanthropist.

The honorary street name will begin at the intersection of North Vandeventer Avenue and run east down part of Olive Street. The dedication will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the corner of Olive Street and Vandeventer Avenue.

After the bill was passed, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced that Dec. 15 would be proclaimed “Cedric the Entertainer Day” in honor of the renaming.

Mayor Lyda Krewson stated, “I’m deeply honored to help celebrate Cedric “The Entertainer” here in the city of St Louis, the place where he grew up, to bestow this well-deserved commemoration.”

Cedric “The Entertainer” Kyles was born in Jefferson City and later graduated from Berkeley High School in St. Louis County.