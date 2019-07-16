Sterling K. Brown tweet
(KMOV.com) -- St. Louis native and actor Sterling K. Brown has been nominated for an Emmy for "This is Us".

He is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Brown posted a cute video of him and his son thanking fans.

"This is Us" is nominated for nine Emmys.

