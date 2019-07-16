(KMOV.com) -- St. Louis native and actor Sterling K. Brown has been nominated for an Emmy for "This is Us".
He is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Brown posted a cute video of him and his son thanking fans.
Thank you @TelevisionAcad for this incredible honor!!! And for recognizing #ThisIsUs in such a spectacular way!!! Big Up to my whole extraordinary ensemble, especially my man @SullivanTweet & my momma @TheMandyMoore for their first nominations!!! (More to come) pic.twitter.com/HzzDdcup6i— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) July 16, 2019
"This is Us" is nominated for nine Emmys.
