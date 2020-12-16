COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House Ethics Committee says a state lawmaker who allegedly had sex with an intern should be punished.
A committee report released Wednesday says a staffer reported that St. Louis Democratic Rep. Wiley Price admitted to having sex with an intern. The report says that he then allegedly pressured the staffer to keep quiet.
Price did not immediately return Associated Press requests for comment Wednesday. The committee gave Price until Wednesday afternoon to resign.
If he refuses the Ethics Committee recommended that he be banned from serving in leadership, banned from working with interns and kicked off all committees.
Price represents parts of St. Louis in the 84th District. He was elected to his first two-year term in November 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.