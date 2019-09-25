ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- When tens of thousands of people lined the streets of downtown St. Louis to celebrate the hometown Blues and the team’s historic Stanley Cup win in June, there was only one way first responders could reach an emergency.
Now, a St. Louis-based company is revolutionizing your safety and doing it smartly.
“[The idea is to] give them technology so they can respond faster and more effectively, and really save lives,” said Don Sharp, CEO of Coolfire Solutions.
Coolfire Solutions is a software company with a military background. They use their technology to make businesses and cities run more efficiently.
Sharp said the goals is for them to “use tax dollars in a much more effective way.”
An event like the Stanley Cup parade takes a major police presence and the demand, with a crowd that size, can be hard to meet; but this software takes eyes, like the traffic cameras, the city already has in place and puts them into smart city technology. Which during a big event, Sharp said could allow people in the crowd to send an alert about a problem with the push of a button.
“Say my mom or dad just fell down and got hurt, you can see their location exactly where they’re at and police or fire, whoever is needed, knows exactly where to go.” Sharp told News 4’s Samantha Jones.
That, Sharp said, can make the police force feels bigger than the men and women in uniform.
“It's not all about adding officers it's about improving the operations,” Coolfire Solutions CTO John Dames said.
Sharp said that idea also applies to the country's southern border, where he estimates patrols are 3,700 officers short.
“Even if you have those people it's a huge border and you have to with the use of your resources,” Sharp told News 4.
Right now, Washington, D.C. is focused on building a physical wall to stop the trafficking of drugs from Mexico, but the terrain and money are hiccups in the plan. So, Sharp said his company is working on a digital wall.
“Think of an electronic wall: Sensors, they can detect when a car or person crosses over the border versus a deer.”
It’s technology Coolfire Solutions’ team knows will work because it already is, more than 7,000 miles away along the Tajikistan border with Afghanistan.
“[We have a customer] along the Tajikistan border. We work with the us government, sensors connect into our platform, so when somebody or something crosses the border they know where to go,” Dames Coolfire said.
The software takes data from a variety of cameras and sensors, and puts it in one place. It allows command centers to see exactly what's crossed over and communicate with ground crews, showing pictures and giving directions.
Dames said it would be similar along the U.S.-Mexico border. Sensors, rather than a physical wall, would protect the border and its patrols.
“If you can tell them this is what's happening and where you need to go, that's much more effective way to patrol,” Sharp said.
That means improved safety for agents along the border, along with police in cities, and people in neighborhoods.
“That's what our product does across border patrols, navy seals, Enterprise-Rent-A-Car and neighborhood security, it's force multiplier, I can do more with less,” Dames said.
Right now, the Department of Homeland Security and Coolfire Solutions are working with the City of St. Louis to make the smart city technology work here. You can read more about that effort here.
As for security at the border, that technology will enter the second phase of testing at the U.S.-Mexico border in October.
