ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Mayor of St. Charles is extending an invite to the public to celebrate the announcement of the new Professional Indoor Football Team, St. Louis Stampede.
The mayor, alongside the president and head coach of the team, invite the public for an event with appetizers and beverages Thursday, December 13 at 2:30 p.m.
The St. Louis Stampede will play its home games at the Family Arena in St. Charles.
Stampede’s home opener is on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
The St, Charles Arena at the Club is located at 2002 Arena Parkway, Saint Charles, Missouri 63303.
