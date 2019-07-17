ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The 101st homicide investigation in the City of St. Louis for 2019 started overnight.
More than 50 evidence markers were seen outside the BP Gas Station on Kingshighway near Delmar after officers were called to the area around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, one person was fatally shot.
The overnight homicide marks the 101st of the year, which is more than the city had at this time in 2018.
No other information has been released.
