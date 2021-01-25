KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Family Golf and Learning Center in Kirkwood opened the first week of January and to kick-off the grand opening with local sports figures.
Chris Pronger, Carolyn Kindle-Betz and Ozzie Smith all teed-off to raise money for the Gateway PGA Reach Foundation.
"I know that Adam and Carolyn [Betz] and their family have been excited about this opportunity to get this learning center up and running," said Blues' legend Chris Pronger. "It's something the City of St. Louis and the metropolitan area and the county certainly needed."
Owner of the center and teaching professional Adam Betz is eager to help grow the game of golf in the St. Louis area."Just absolutely thrilled to have the facility available for the St. Louis golfers," said Betz. "We're changing the way golf looks in St. Louis."
The group competed in a closet-to-the-pin competition in the center's new state-of-the art indoor training facility. While it was a competition it was a fun day for all at the new facility.
"We all just came down to have some fun," said Cardinals' legend Ozzie Smith. "It's been hard for everybody to get together and this was a great way to do it at the Family Golf Center here."
"As I retired and got involved in the game," said Ozzie Smith. "I realized that it's a great avenue for kids to learn more about life itself. Golf teaches you about life."
