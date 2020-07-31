ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As COVID-19 cases increase, a renewed push is being had to bring back youth sports in St. Louis County.
The St. Louis Sports COVID-19 Coalition is taking their concerns to the County Health Department.
For now, ball fields like this one in Clayton are being used a lot less.
Youth sports are still shut down after County Executive Sam Page said youth sports were a big driver in COVID cased spiking within the age range of 10-19.
The St. Louis Sports COVID-19 Coalition, which is made up of thousands of teams and athletes from across the area, wants the County Health Department to show them the data that supports that claim.
They met with the department Friday to ask for the numbers.
The coalition wants a breakdown of the cases for each age group, with the goal to safely start youth sports back up with modified rules and safety measures.
Dan buck/st louis sports covid-19 coalition
“If there was any data whatsoever to support this shutdown, no one would be screaming louder for a shutdown than the parents and coaches of these kids,” said Dan Buck with the coalition. “All we've been asking for from day one, if there's a problem, give us the numbers. Give us the data, give us the clubs, give us the organizations. You show us where these outbreaks are happening, because our coalition has done that data research. We have done our due diligence and we have clearly seen such a breakout isn't occurring."
Of the meeting, officials from the county health department said, “We had a productive meeting and look forward to more dialogue. We asked the group to put together a proposal regarding restrictions on team practices and will consider their ideas as we move forward.”
