ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Would you want to watch the 2024 Olympic swim trials at The Dome? That’s just one of the events the St. Louis Sports Commission is bidding to host once sports begin playing again.
President of the St. Louis Sports Commission, Frank Viverito, said the city hosted just two of the 15 sports events planned for this year. Those two events were the NHL All Star Game and the Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament. Without the other events, Viverito said the city lost out on revenue greater than $30 million.
But that was the only negative Viverito wanted to talk about on the virtual call Tuesday. Instead he wanted to focus on bringing businesses and opportunities back to the city instead of focusing on what has been lost.
“Sports, for better or for worse, are front and center of this pandemic,” Viverito said. “Sports are a diversion. Sports bring us together. I’m excited to talk about our opportunities.”
The Olympic gymnastic trials that were supposed to happen this summer have been rescheduled to happen in St. Louis next June. There are also two NCAA events booked in March, the NCAA Wrestling Championships and an NCAA hockey event at Centene Ice Center that will bring 1,500 athletes into the region. The sports commission also put in bids for 50 NCAA championship games between the fall of 2022 and spring of 2026. A decision will be made on those events in October.
But the biggest news was that St. Louis put in to host the 2024 Olympic swimming trials. Viverito said the event could bring 250,000 fans to St. Louis and about $100 million in revenue.
The event was pitched for The Dome which could fit two Olympic-sized pools inside.
“It would be a wonderful celebration of Olympic sports in our community,” Viverito said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.