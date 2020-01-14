ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lauren Wibert has plenty of medals to wear around her neck.
The snowboarder just won her second gold medal at the 19th Winter Deaflympics in Italy last month. In 2015, she won a silver and gold in Russia.
Wibert, who now lives in Colorado, grew up in St. Louis. Her parents moved here from Arizona so she could go to school at the Central Institute for the Deaf.
Now she's hoping her passion and success inspires more deaf men and women to follow their dreams.
