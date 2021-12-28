St. Louis small businesses struggling to find new employees: Study

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new study is revealing that small businesses in St. Louis are struggling to keep employees.
SmartAsset looked at Census Bureau data to calculate the percentage of small businesses across the country that are actively hiring but have reported difficulties finding new employees.
Researchers found that St. Louis has the nation’s highest percentage of small businesses struggling to hire workers. Nearly 69% of small business in the St. Louis metro area are actively hiring, but are having difficulty finding new employees.
Across Missouri, nearly 64% of small businesses are facing the same issue. This is roughly 10% higher than the national average.
