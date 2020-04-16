ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Telle Tire is a family-owned business that's been around 77 years. But the business owners said they've never gone through harder times than the current downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We find that our business has dropped off about 40-percent since the stay at home order has occurred," said Aaron Telle.
Telle said he started preparing to apply for a SBA loan through the stimulus plan's Paycheck Protection Program three weeks ago. And after applying on the first day, he said the money was in his bank account within 72 hours.
"The money that we received from the PPP program has been a lifeline that will allow us to continue our operations. Allow us to keep a majority of our staff employed," said Telle.
The Paycheck Protection Program has 1.6 million applications for low interest small business loans. The Small Business Administration said Thursday it stopped accepting applications for the $349 billion program.
Telle gives a lot of credit to his bank, Enterprise Bank and Trust, for helping him successful obtain a loan. Enterprise is a preferred SBA lender and has experts on the process on staff.
St. Louis regional president, Meg Schneithorst, said the bank started preparing early.
"So it allowed us to figure out our workflow and what the process was going to be. So when we got the details we could quickly, we could quickly pivot and get those applications out to the clients," said Schneithorst.
Schneithorst said the bank is tracking the potential number of jobs preserved by the loans by tracking the number of employees at each of the businesses getting a loan. She said the number is in the tens of thousands.
