ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 20-year-old shooting victim died after being taken to the hospital by private conveyance Tuesday.
Shon Morgan was driven to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the 2800 block of N. Vandeveter around 6:30 p.m., police said. He was later pronounced dead.
No other details have been released, but police urge anyone who might know something to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
