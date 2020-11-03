ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/AP) – The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in St. Louis continues to rise, reaching a new record Tuesday.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported Tuesday that new hospital admissions increased from 55 to 74, setting a record of highest admissions since data started being tracked in April. In addition, the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions increased from 61 to 63. In both of those calculations, the task force noted that data lagged two days.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations also increased from 416 to 424.
In total, inpatient confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased from 456 Monday to 450 on Tuesday. Suspected inpatient COVID-19 positive hospitalizations increased from 87 Monday to 103 Tuesday.
According to the task force, the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU decreased by one to 110 and the number of positive patients on ventilators remained the same at 59.
Across area hospitals, 79 COVID-19 patients were discharged Monday, bringing the cumulative number of patients discharged to 7,945.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri also continues its relentless climb, with the state confirming more than 2,000 new cases on Tuesday.
Since the pandemic began, Missouri had confirmed 190,424 cases, according to state health department data released on Tuesday. That was an increase of 2,238 cases since Monday.
Missouri also has had 3,064 COVID-19 related deaths, up 33 from Monday.
Overall hospitalizations in Missouri, which set records on the previous two days, dropped slightly on Tuesday. The state data shows 1,631 people hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases, down from 1,666 on Monday.
The increasing hospitalizations have been a growing concern, particularly in rural hospitals where administrators have told Gov. Mike Parson they are having trouble finding larger hospitals that will accept transfers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.