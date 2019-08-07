ST. LOUIS (CBS NEWS) -- A growing number of police departments in America's largest cities told CBS News that they've added implicit bias training. Nevertheless, hundreds of officers in multiple states have recently been exposed for racist social media posts attacking minorities and promoting racial stereotypes.
In St. Louis, Missouri, one sergeant whose department has officers at the center of the controversy said that the culture among her department's top brass is allowing bad cops to slip through the cracks.
"Do you think that there are white supremacists on the police force?" asked CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues.
"Yes" said Heather Taylor, an almost 19-year veteran on the St. Louis Metro police force.
"You didn't even pause," Pegues said.
"Have you seen some of the Facebook posts of some of our suspended officers right now?" Taylor responded. "Yes."
Taylor pointed to the recent report by the Plain View Project that flagged thousands of racist and derogatory social media posts, including some from 22 current St. Louis Metro officers. One of the posts from a St. Louis officer compared Black Lives Matter to the KKK.
As president of the Ethical Society of Police -- a predominantly black local union -- Taylor's mission is to root out racial discrimination among police.
