ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Science Center announced Thursday it would temporarily close its doors, citing the COVID-19 surge in the St. Louis area.

A spokesperson said the temporary closure will start Monday at 4:30 p.m. and go until Thursday, Feb. 3. A statement said the Science Center will continue to evaluate the situation throughout the closure.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Science Center has been following guidance from the CDC and city health officials closely to ensure the safety of our community, guests and team members,” Todd Bastean, president and CEO of the Science Center, said in the statement.

Those who bought tickets from Jan. 17 through Feb. 3 can call 314-289-4424 to speak with a representative. Tickets for "Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family", previously scheduled to close on Jan. 24, will be refunded.

Bastean also said the Science Center will honor the request of local health officials, who recommended residents stay home if possible as the omicron variant has caused COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to skyrocket in recent weeks.

St. Louis City health officials recommending staying at home as much as possible, leaving only for essentials The St. Louis Public Health Department is now advising residents and visitors to avoid things other than those deemed essential, like social gatherings and running errands.

The Science Center will continue to provide virtual science content on its website and on social media.