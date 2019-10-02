ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's a new person at the helm of the St. Louis Science Center.
Todd Bastean was introduced Wednesday as president and CEO.
"The Science Center's so much about the future, changing rapidly, STEM," he said. "I want to make sure that we're part of that, that we're relevant, we touch lives and we're meaningful."
Bastean recently retired as president of Bunge North America.
He succeeds Bert Vescolani, who left to become president and CEO of the Denver Zoo.
