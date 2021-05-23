ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Sunday afternoon, a line of cars decked out in balloons, banners and filled with Parkway Central seniors who made their way around Chesterfield. It was a car parade to celebrate their upcoming graduation. After two tough school years, these seniors are ready to say goodbye.
“I’m just excited to finally get the school year over with,” said Sean Butero, a senior.
There is a sense of relief that they managed to survive very tough circumstances. “We came a long way, especially during this pandemic. Didn’t know where we were going to be last year at this time. I’m just glad I’m here,” said senior Jordan Tate who is ready to walk across the stage on Tuesday.
Parkway Central will hold their graduation at the PowerPlex in Hazelwood. They will be drive-in graduations featuring pods for families to watch their students. Masks will be optional as it’s all outdoors with social distancing in place.
“With precautions in place I think we can do it safely. With the restrictions at the graduation I feel comfortable with it,” said parent Chris Holthaus.
Numerous schools will hold graduations at the PowerPlex, including Rockwood, Clayton, Hazelwood, Florissant and others. With loosening mask guidelines and social distancing requirements in both the city and the county, other districts are changing up plans and allowing students to invite more guests.
For St. Louis Public School District, masks will still be required for graduates and guests when they attend graduation at Busch Stadium this week. Graduation was canceled last summer for SLPS as cases rose around the community but they are looking forward to celebrating the class of 2021 this Wednesday and Thursday on the field.
