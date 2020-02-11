ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Public School District will finalize plans addressing guns at home during a meeting Tuesday night.
Board of Education member Dr. Joyce Roberts is pushing for the safety letter to be sent home to parents. The idea has the backing of Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed.
If approved during the 6:30 p.m. meeting, the district’s superintendent will write a letter detailing how to securely store guns that will be sent to every parent within the district. Parents would then be required to sign it and send it back.
According to Reed, a majority of school violence cases the shooters are students. Kids are usually able to obtain a gun from the homes of friends of family.
In 2019, a school district in Los Angeles approved something similar to what is being proposed in St. Louis.
