ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Pamela Al- Bussariri says a mistake her son’s school made will have a lasting impact.
“They asked me, 'Are you taking him out?' I said ‘No, I just want my son’s records that’s it,” she said.
She told News 4 as a form of retaliation, her son’s school mislead her into withdrawing her son from the Gateway Science Academy. She says she went to the school last week and signed for what she thought were documents to release her son’s school records.
Al-Bussariri says she was stunned when her freshman son called her panicked this week saying he was withdrawn from the school.
“Why would I take him out?" she said.
Before this incident, she had several meetings with administrators over how they were treating her son. She says he has learning disabilities and requires extra attention. She says she was shocked to learn instead of providing that attention, teachers were giving her son insults because he was a slow learner.
Some of her son’s classmates told News 4 they’ve witnessed teachers calling him “stupid” and “too dumb to be at this school.”
“Another teacher chimed in and said he would never graduate high school ever, he would age out,” she said.
News 4 reached out to the superintendent of Gateway Science Academy. He said he’s looking into the allegations of inappropriate comments from his staff, but he calls the withdrawal a mistake. He says he was unaware of the mix-up regarding the withdrawal until after News 4 called.
The superintendent says he wants to work with Al-Bussariri to get her son back enrolled to finish the school year.
“I think it’s very important that our children get the education, because this is what happens to them, but I’m going to fight for my child,” she said.
