ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some St. Louis restaurants will be getting attention on Travel Channel later in December.
TV personality and chef Andrew Zimmern visited St. Louis this fall. He ate at several of the city’s popular restaurants and now these restaurants will be featured on an upcoming episode of The Zimmern List.
“He savors barbecued pig snoots, indulges in a modern Midwestern incarnation of traditional Italian fare and slurps noodles at one of the hottest new spots for East Asian fare,” the episode guide reads.
The St. Louis episode airs on December 29 on the Travel Channel.
Chef Gerard Craft said Pastaria will be featured on the episode.
“So excited to have Pastearia on our good friend @ChefAZ TV show ‘The Zimmern List’! So many great personalities will be there too,” Craft said.
Pappy’s Smoke House and Nudo House will also be featured in the episode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.