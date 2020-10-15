ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new nationwide study suggests the cutoff point when there is a sharp drop in outdoor dining is when the temperature drops below 45 degrees.
In St. Louis it was warmer than that Thursday, but outdoor diners were nowhere to be found.
Salt and Smoke saw a steady business of indoor diners, but no takers on the outside seating. With the restrictions in place limiting indoor dining capacity, being able to seat patrons outdoors has been critical for small businesses. outdoor dining is to them right now.
"It's hugely impactful to our business," said Salt and Smoke co-owner Tom Schmidt. "It accounts for about 30 percent of our revenue."
But with the weather starting to change, how much longer will people be willing to dine outdoors?
While we don't have a database of average hourly temperatures, we do have average highs and lows. Using that data, November 26 would be about the time of year that the dinner time temperature would be near 45 degrees or colder.
Several diners who spoke to News 4 said eating outside anywhere near 45 would be a no go.
"Probably in the 60s, mid 60s maybe," said Dianna Waldrop when asked what her cutoff is.
In anticipation of colder temperatures, many restaurants are trying to find ways to adapt outdoor dining to winter weather.
"We have patio heaters at all our locations and we're working with a few tent companies," Schmidt said. "If we can get approval from the municipalities, we'll see if we can get some tents up."
When told St. Louis could end up with a warmer-than-average winter, which would help with the outdoor dining, Schmidt said he didn't think this is the year to bank on good luck, and that they're just going to figure it out, because that's what small business owners do.
