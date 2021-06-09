ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We may be a little biased, but living in the St. Louis area puts you in the presence of some of the best food in the country.
A brand new Netflix show is putting our fried food to the test. “Fresh, Fried & Crispy" premiered Wednesday and episode one features St. Louis food.
Host Daymon Patterson visits Zia's food truck for some fried ravioli and grabs a fried chicken sandwich without meat from the vegan restaurant and bakery SweetArt. He also stops by the home of Rick Lewis, chef and co-owner of Grace Meat + Three.
