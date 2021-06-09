Episode one of the Netflix show, “Fresh, Fried & Crispy" features St. Louis restaurants and their food.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We may be a little biased, but living in the St. Louis area puts you in the presence of some of the best food in the country.

A brand new Netflix show is putting our fried food to the test. “Fresh, Fried & Crispy" premiered Wednesday and episode one features St. Louis food.

Host Daymon Patterson visits Zia's food truck for some fried ravioli and grabs a fried chicken sandwich without meat from the vegan restaurant and bakery SweetArt. He also stops by the home of Rick Lewis, chef and co-owner of Grace Meat + Three.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.