ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several St. Louis restaurants and chefs are semifinalists for 2020 James Beard Awards!
iNDO is nominated under the Best New Restaurant category and Chef Nick Bognar is nominated for Rising Star Chef of the Year.
Another restaurant to receive a nomination was Mai Lee under the Outstanding Restaurant category.
Michael Gallina with Vicia, Lona Luo of Lona’s Lil Eats, Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box and Jesse Mendica of Olive + Oak are each nominated in the Best Chef: Midwest category.
Nathaniel Reid of Nathaniel Reid's Bakery was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Baker.
Under the Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer Illinois' Scratch Brewing Company's Marika Josephson and Aaron Kleidon were named semifinalists.
The final nominees will be announced on March 25. The 2020 James Beard Awards Gala will then be held on May 4 in Chicago.
Click here to read more about the awards and to see a complete list of nominees.
