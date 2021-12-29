St. Louis restaurant workers test positive for COVID-19, forcing some to close their doors

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The tables at Avenue in Clayton sit empty during what should be a busy week of holiday dining.

“It's not good but what else are you going to do?” asks chef and owner Bryan Carr.

Like many restaurant and business owners, he’s been faced with a tough decision. Several employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and the restaurant closed their doors for Christmas Eve and will remain closed into the New Year.

Small Change in South St. Louis has 75% of their workers out due to COVID-19. More and more restaurants are making posts on social media announcing closures due to positive cases.

“One of our team members tested positive for COVID-19. We will be closed until further notice. Stay safe out there St. Louis,” reads a post from Morning Glory Diner in St. Louis City.

The positivity rate in St. Louis City is 22% and in St. Louis County there are more than 800 new cases reported a day.

Carr says thankfully his staff is vaccinated so their symptoms are similar to a cold. But they’re out of work on a busy week.

“We’re giving them what work we can,” Carr said as they are continuing to do curbside for dinner. “They got some Christmas bonuses and we also have a GoFundMe page.”

Customers have already donated more than $2,000 to the GoFundMe page which will go directly to the staff who are without work.

But are restaurant workers eligible for unemployment if their business shuts down? According to the Missouri Department of Labor, possibly.

“If an employer must shut down operations temporarily because of COVID-19 and no work is available, individuals may be eligible for unemployment benefits if they meet the eligibility criteria,” reads the Missouri Department of Labor website.

