ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis restaurant Little Fox made the New York Time's list of the top 50 most exciting restaurants in the country.
Craig Rivard and his wife, Mowgli, opened the restaurant in Fox Park a few months before the coronavirus forced a shutdown. After opening back up for indoor dining last spring, the restaurant impressed the New York Times Food Desk enough to crack the top 50 most exciting restaurants.
The restaurant offers modern neighborhood dining, including Missouri-grown mushrooms and fried artichokes. KMOV featured Little Fox on the "Meet St. Louis" podcast in December 2020.
