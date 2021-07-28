ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis restaurant group announced Wednesday that they are no longer accepting indoor reservations for unvaccinated people.
Ben Poremba, chef and owner of the Bengelina Hospitality Group made the announcement on social media. The group owns and operates Nixta, Olio, Elaia, The Benevolent King and La Patisserie Chouquette restaurants.
Poremba asks guests who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to not make an indoor reservation as outdoor dining is still available.
When asked if guests would have to show proof of being vaccinated, Ben said "No, but a question will be prompted when you make the reservations in order to complete it."
"If you are not feeling well, please do not come to our restaurants. Masks are required on arrival and anytime you are not seated," the statement says.
Read the full statement below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.