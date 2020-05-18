CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- While some employees were returning to work Monday, some in the restaurant industry were protesting.
“We’ve heard nothing from the company, they’ve been completely silent until the say that they wanted us to come back,” said Basso employee, Christina Brown.
Brown and some coworkers say they don’t think their workplace at Basso on Clayton Road is safe enough to return.
“We sent them a list of demands, we said we want higher pay because their operating capacity has been cut down to 25 percent, which basically means our income has been cut down to 25 percent,” said Brown.
Along with the temporary pay increase, Brown says they asked for shorter hours and to have a professional cleaning crew to come in and clean.
“They declined all of our asks basically, they said take it or leave it, this is what you’re getting,” Brown said.
The employees along with organizers of the petition Health Before Wealth honked their horns and encouraged employees to walk off the job for safer conditions.
Blaise Pastoret, Director of Restaurants with Lodging Hospitality Management, the parent company of Basso, says while their restaurants were closed, they worked to make sure that when they would reopen that it would be safe.
“25 percent is the max occupancy that we’re letting in, and no one is coming in until the table has already left and everything has been sanitized,” said Pastoret.
Labor experts say while employees return to work, their employer should be monitoring COVID-19 guidelines daily from the CDC, EEOC, OSHA, and state and local health departments.
The CDC suggests employers conduct daily health screenings at the beginning of each shift and provide adequate supply of PPE.
The Missouri Department of Labor says if an employee refuses to return to work they will not be eligible for unemployment benefits.
