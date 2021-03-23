St. Louis residents who traveled hours for first doses can get second doses closer to home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For weeks, many St. Louisans drove more than 100 miles to get their first dose of the vaccine. As supply ramps up in the St. Louis region, several News 4 viewers are wondering if they can schedule an appointment for a second dose closer to their home.
Charmaine Ansorge, from Ballwin, said the only appointment she could find in late February was in Piedmont, Missouri more than 130 miles from St. Louis.
“I was just saddened that I couldn’t get anything around here,” Ansorge said.
Ansorge’s husband Kent said the pharmacist in Piedmont told them to try other avenues closer to Ballwin to make an appointment for her second vaccine.
“The pharmacist there said if you can find another one in St. Louis giving the same shot, it’s the same shot as the first one so that’s what we did,” Kent Ansorge said.
Recently, the couple was able to secure a second dose appointment for this Saturday at Walmart in Shrewsbury. News 4 called around to vaccine sites asking which would schedule second dose appointments, for those who got their first dose elsewhere. Walgreens, Walmart and CVS will give anyone the option to schedule a second dose appointment, regardless of where the person got their first dose. The St. Charles County Health Department and BJC Healthcare said they won’t schedule second dose appointments, unless the patient received the first dose with them.
The St. Louis County Health Department and Mercy encourage patients to get the vaccine at the same site they received their first dose. However, both organizations said they’ll make exceptions in extreme cases.
If you’d like to schedule a second dose at Walgreens, Walmart or CVS – head to their websites. It is important to ensure patients are receiving the same type of vaccine for both their first and second dose and receiving it as close to the allotted time window as possible. Pfizer vaccines are given around 3 weeks apart, Moderna doses are given four weeks apart.
The state of Missouri, however, advises against this, saying wherever you got the first vaccine, you should get your second where you got your first, if it was a state-run event.
Since the individuals who are inquiring about receiving a booster dose chose to drive to a particular site for their prime dose, they need to return to that site for the booster dose because the vaccinator who provided the prime dose will be receiving their booster dose. If they do not return to the same site for their booster, they will create significant inventory management challenges for that vaccinator and also take away the opportunity for someone on the vaccinator’s waitlist to receive their prime dose.
For more information, here is the state's vaccinator guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.