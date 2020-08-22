ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis residents held signs and rallied on Saturday with one message: "Save the Post Office."
The protest calls for what its name holds, "Say Save the Post Office from Trump and Declare that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Must Resign." People gathered outside a post office in University City to defend the United State Postal Service, its employees and the ability to vote by mail.
Protesters held signs saying "Our Post Office is not a tool for any political party" and "delivering our democracy."
"Those joining the actions will call on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign in the wake of mail slowdowns, and will call on Congress to “protect and save the post office from Donald Trump” and act to safeguard the integrity of our mail and elections," organizers said. "The actions will show Americans coming together to stand up for a postal system that connects us, that we rely on for medications, paychecks, and more, and that will literally be counted on to deliver democracy in the elections this fall."
DeJoy cut overtime and limited post office hours in early July and postal workers said his changes cause major delays in mail delivery. The delay is a concern for the upcoming election as millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump has been fighting mail-in voting and with DeJoy's changes, some lawmakers are concerned that Trump's administration is using the Postal Service to interfere with the election.
