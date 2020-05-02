ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There is no doubt the coronavirus pandemic has changed life as we know it and brought on more anxiety and worry to St. Louis residents. But even in the hardest of times, people find ways to still put a smile on your face and make your day just a little bit better.
News 4's Venton Blandin found people young and old, doing what they can to prove we really are in this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.